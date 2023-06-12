Elon Musk Weighs In On Megan Fox's Twitter Drama

Megan Fox has gotten into a feud with Robby Starbuck, who claims she forces her sons to wear girls' clothing.
And Elon Musk has felt the need to comment on the situation.
Megan Fox has gotten into a feud with Robby Starbuck, who claims she forces her sons to wear girls' clothing.
And Elon Musk has felt the need to comment on the situation.
Former US Congress candidate Robby Starbuck made the shocking allegation about Megan Fox last week.
The longtime king of cable news ratings, Tucker Carlson, has announced he'll be relaunching his show on Twitter just a..