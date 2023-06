Activision Axes Nickmercs/Unabomber Epsteins Himself/PV New CEO | The Whiskey Capitalist | 6.12.23

Tonight, we discuss Activision removing the streamer ’Nickmercs” from the Call Of Duty Player Skin Store for his very basic comment about the Glendale, Ca Armenian-American vs Antifa videos that have been circling the internet.

We also talk about the new Project Veritas CEO Hannah Giles, the ‘DeSantis War Room” Twitter account using AI generated images of Trump hugging Fauci, and we also discuss the Unabomber Ted Kaczynski being found dead in his jail cell of an alleged suicide at the age of 81.