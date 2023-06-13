Fulfilling the Great Commission | CBN NewsWatch June 13, 2023

A worldwide effort, Empowered21, is working to spread the Gospel to everyone on Earth within 10 years, including the Amsterdam2023 conference this month with 160 leaders from more than 120 countries; former President Trump set to plead not guilty today to charges related to his handling of classified documents; with the state’s shortage of counselors, the Texas legislature has passed a measure allowing chaplains in public schools, but it could face a legal challenge;; Gallup poll finds public strongly opposes transgender athletes (like males who transition to female) from competing on teams of their new gender; former Vice-President Mike Pence talks to CBN News about the amazing legacy of Pat Robertson; Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America, but players do get injured- and spine surgeon Colin Haines talks to CBN’s Healthy Living about how you can protect yourself from getting hurt; and Kirk Cameron talks to CBN News about how “parents are incredibly grateful and thankful” for his “Brave Books Tour” in public libraries, which he started after the surge of drag queen story hours in libraries.