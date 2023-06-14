Fed Meeting June 2023 - What You Need to Know

The Federal Reserve's June Meeting wraps up on Wednesday.

On Wednesday at 2:00pm Eastern Time, the FOMC Meeting June 2023 interest rate hike decision will be announced.

The FOMC decision is widely expected to be a pause in interest rates increases for June, but what happens in July is still widely uncertain.

While futures and bond market traders are pricing in a hike in July, the stock market is pricing in a pause in July.

Depending upon what Jerome Powell announces during the FOMC meeting press conference could cause the stock market to either rally further, or could send the stock market into the next stock market crash.

One thing is certain, Wednesday's stock market news could set the pace for the entire stock market for the next 6 weeks.

Here's what you need to know before the FOMC meeting ends.