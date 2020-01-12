Ethiopia: Ethiopian Airlines Crash Families Gather to Remember Victims
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () [VOA] Relatives of victims in last year's Ethiopian Airlines crash have arrived in Addis Ababa to commemorate the anniversary of the tragedy and to get answers. An airline industry final report on what caused the Boeing 737 MAX to crash is expected this week.
A year after Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crashed shortly after take-off, killing all 157 on board, a village near the crash site held a memorial while in the United States a draft report blames the plane's design for the disaster. Soraya Ali reports.