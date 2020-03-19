Catherine Hamlin, Pioneering Doctor Who Treated Childbirth Injury, Dies at 96 Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Dr. Hamlin developed reconstructive surgery techniques to treat tens of thousands of women across Ethiopia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Monkey Viral #Catherine Hamlin, Pioneering Doctor Who Treated Childbirth Injury, Dies at 96 now trending on Monkey Viral - https://t.co/NKxOpVcZaP 41 seconds ago RLChicks We care about you! :) "Catherine Hamlin, Pioneering Doctor Who Treated Childbirth Injury, Dies at 96" by BY ABDI LA… https://t.co/7OrKfTsLca 2 minutes ago Road Warrior "Catherine Hamlin, Pioneering Doctor Who Treated Childbirth Injury, Dies at 96" by BY ABDI LATIF DAHIR via NYT… https://t.co/rdmLCDtZ0N 2 minutes ago Dr. Marco Martínez "Catherine Hamlin, Pioneering Doctor Who Treated Childbirth Injury, Dies at 96" by BY ABDI LATIF DAHIR via NYT… https://t.co/Ww7701o9KO 3 minutes ago Phyllis Baker "Catherine Hamlin, Pioneering Doctor Who Treated Childbirth Injury, Dies at 96" by BY ABDI LATIF DAHIR via NYT New… https://t.co/6jhiJhr2sD 4 minutes ago Doctor Waldo "Catherine Hamlin, Pioneering Doctor Who Treated Childbirth Injury, Dies at 96" by BY ABDI LATIF DAHIR via NYT https://t.co/czu3fRsmSE 5 minutes ago David Martin "Catherine Hamlin, Pioneering Doctor Who Treated Childbirth Injury, Dies at 96" by BY ABDI LATIF DAHIR via NYT… https://t.co/TMvsI1wqMP 6 minutes ago Ethiopian News Catherine Hamlin, Pioneering Doctor Who Treated Childbirth Injury, Dies at 96 - The New York Times https://t.co/aj4rds8aEX 6 minutes ago