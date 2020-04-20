Global  

Mozambique: Members of Parliament Earn 42 to 77 Times the Minimum Wage

allAfrica.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
[Mozambique News Reports And Clippings] High-level salaries in Mozambique are obscure because of the various perks and extra payments. O Pais - Economico (17 Apr) actually worked out the salary details for members of parliament (AR, Assembleia da Republica), and their basic salary is less than half their actual earnings. Basic salary and various perks increase with responsibility, such as extra for being a commission member, with the highest salaries going to vice presidents and heads of party benches. Members of parliament earn a basic salary,
