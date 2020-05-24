Global  

COVID-19 deaths in New York drop below 100 for first time since March

Premium Times Nigeria Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
The governor also suggested hard-hit Long Island could start the reopening process on Wednesday.

The post COVID-19 deaths in New York drop below 100 for first time since March appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Single-Day COVID-19 Deaths In New York Drops Below 100

Single-Day COVID-19 Deaths In New York Drops Below 100 00:28

 The number of single-day coronavirus deaths in New York State dropped below 100 for the first time since March.

Single-Day COVID-19 Deaths In New York Drop Below 100, Long Island On Track To Reopen Wednesday

For the first time during the coronavirus outbreak since March, New York State saw less than 100 death in a 24-hour period linked to coronavirus-related illness,...
