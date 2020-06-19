Global  

East Africa: Kenya Beats Djibouti to United Nations Security Council Seat

allAfrica.com Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
[Nation] Kenya has won the UN Security Council seat after beating Djibouti in second round of voting Thursday.
0
