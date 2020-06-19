East Africa: Kenya Beats Djibouti to United Nations Security Council Seat

Video credit: ANI - Published 1 day ago Combating terrorism going to be priority for us in Security Council: India's Envoy to UN 01:32 The India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador TS Tirumurti informed on June 18 that the United Nations member States elected India for non-permanent seat in the Security Council for the term 2021-22 with overwhelming support. India got 184 out of the 192 valid votes. "I am...