Nigeria: Okonjo-Iweala Gets to Final Stage in Race for WTO Job Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

[This Day] Nigeria's candidate for the position of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been selected as one of the two female candidates to proceed to the final stage in the race to lead the Geneva-based global trade body.