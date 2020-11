Ethiopia: Trump's Dangerous Rhetoric Toward Ethiopia Is Indicative of a Larger Problem

Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

[Council on Foreign Relations] Last week President Trump invited reporters to listen in on a call intended to celebrate the normalization of relations between Sudan and Israel, a diplomatic achievement that comes with more than a few complications. During the course of the conversation with the Sudanese and Israeli prime ministers, the president of the United States took it upon himself to casually issue a bellicose threat to Ethiopia on behalf of Egypt and its president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a man Trump has referred to as "my favorite