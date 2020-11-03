Zimbabwe: 'Army Not Trained to Feed Porridge, but Crush Anti-Govt Protests'

Global  
 

[New Zimbabwe] Members of the Zimbabwe National Army are not trained to feed porridge to the masses, but to ruthlessly crush any public protests whether peaceful or not, deputy defence minister Victor Matemadanda has warned.
