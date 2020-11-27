Nigeria: Netherlands Returns Nigeria's 600-Year-Old Ife Artefact Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

[This Day] Abuja -- The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has formally received the repatriated Ife Terracotta from his Foreign Affairs counterpart, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, in company of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Nigeria, Mr. Harry van Dijk. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

