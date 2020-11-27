Global  
 

Nigeria: Netherlands Returns Nigeria's 600-Year-Old Ife Artefact

allAfrica.com Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
[This Day] Abuja -- The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has formally received the repatriated Ife Terracotta from his Foreign Affairs counterpart, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, in company of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Nigeria, Mr. Harry van Dijk.
