Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Africa: Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Joins Africom Commander on Visit to Somalia and Djibouti

allAfrica.com Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
[Africom] Djibouti -- U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of U.S. Africa Command, was joined by acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller on a multi-day trip Nov. 25-27 to Djibouti and Somalia.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Defense Secretary Mark 'Don't Call Me Yesper' Esper On His Way Out [Video]

Defense Secretary Mark 'Don't Call Me Yesper' Esper On His Way Out

Just days before being canned by President Donald Trump, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper denied serving as the president's yes-man in the Pentagon. According to Business Insider, Esper told the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
'India will be most consequential partner for us,' says US Defense Secy at Atlantic Council [Video]

'India will be most consequential partner for us,' says US Defense Secy at Atlantic Council

United States of America's Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in a conversation at Atlantic Council called India a capable country of talented people. Mark Esper said, "It's the world's largest democracy...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published