Africa: Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Joins Africom Commander on Visit to Somalia and Djibouti
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
[Africom] Djibouti -- U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of U.S. Africa Command, was joined by acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller on a multi-day trip Nov. 25-27 to Djibouti and Somalia.
