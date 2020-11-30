Ethiopia: Army Says It Is in Control of Tigray Capital

Ethiopian Regional Capital City Under Fierce Bombardment As Residents Flee



Eyewitnesses who have fled Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region, is under fierce bombardment. CNN reports a communications blackout in the region has made reporting on claims from both.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:48 Published 1 day ago

Ethiopia warns it may shell rebel capital



The capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region will be surrounded with tanks and potentially shelled, a spokesman for the federal military said on Sunday, amid warnings that civilians in the mountainous city.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31 Published 1 week ago