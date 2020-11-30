Ethiopia: Army Says It Is in Control of Tigray Capital
Monday, 30 November 2020 () [DW] Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says his army is now "fully in control" of the regional capital of Mekele. It is unclear whether the leaders of the rebellious Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) have surrendered.
The capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region will be surrounded with tanks and potentially shelled, a spokesman for the federal military said on Sunday, amid warnings that civilians in the mountainous city..
