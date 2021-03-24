Africa: Online Vaccine Scams - INTERPOL and Homeland Security Investigations Issue Public Warning
[Interpol] Lyon -- INTERPOL and the United States's Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have joined forces to warn the public against purchasing alleged COVID-19 vaccines and treatments online. With criminal groups producing, distributing, and selling fake vaccines, the risks to the public are clear: these can include buying a product which not only does not protect against COVID-19, but poses a serious health hazard if ingested or injected.Full Article