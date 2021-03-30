Tanzania: Interview - Tundu Lissu Discusses the Need for Constitutional Reform in Tanzania

[CFR] This is the first half of a two-part interview conducted by Nolan Quinn, a research associate for the Council on Foreign Relations' Africa Program, and reviewed by Ralph Bunche Senior Fellow John Campbell. The interview was held on March 19, 2021--the day after Tanzania President John Magufuli's death was announced. The second half will be posted in the coming days. Mr. Lissu has confirmed as accurate the quotes attributed to him in this post.