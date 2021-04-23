Africa: For Footballers of African Descent, Playing in Euro 2020 Will Be a Double-Edged Sword

[The Conversation Africa] The UEFA Euro 2020 football tournament - or the 2020 Union of European Football Associations Championship, held every four years - is scheduled to begin on 11 June 2021. The tournament was delayed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This edition was initially to be hosted by 12 cities in 12 countries in 2020. This is its 16th edition, celebrating 60 years since its inauguration in 1960. Portugal are the defending champions, having won the 2016 edition.