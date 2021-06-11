Africa: G7 Leaders Expected to Provide 1 Billion Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine to the World
[Gov.UK] The UK will donate at least 100 million surplus coronavirus vaccine doses within the next year, including 5 million beginning in the coming weeks Donation is in addition to UK work to support Oxford-AstraZeneca's contribution to fighting Covid and our financial backing to COVAX G7 leaders are expected to agree to provide 1 billion doses via dose sharing and financing to end the pandemic in 2022Full Article