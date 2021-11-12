South Africa: FW de Klerk, the Last Apartheid President, Was Driven By Pragmatism, Not Idealism

[The Conversation Africa] Few recent historical figures in South Africa provoke more divergent views than Frederik Willem (FW) de Klerk. He was president of the country from 1989 to 1994. Some will remember him as the last white South African president who played a primary role in ending the brutal system of apartheid and preventing further bloodshed. But, many will remember him simply as the last white minority leader to preside over apartheid and the violence that upheld it.