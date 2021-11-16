Kenya: Agnes Tirop's Husband Ibrahim Rotich Charged With Her Murder
[Capital FM] Nairobi -- Ibrahim Rotich has been charged formally with the murder of athlete Agnes Tirop.Full Article
[Capital FM] Nairobi -- The husband of Kenyan distance running star Agnes Tirop was on Tuesday charged with her murder, a day after..
Agnes Tirop, a promising distance runner from Kenya, was stabbed to death last month in her home.