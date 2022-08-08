Nigeria: UK Museum Agrees to Return Looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria
[DW] A museum in Britain agreed Sunday to return a collection of Benin Bronzes looted in 1897 to Nigeria.Full Article
The Horniman Museum promised to repatriate a trove of artifacts, which include objects known as Benin bronzes, looted from West..
