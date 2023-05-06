Africa: The Empire Sings Back - the Deep History Behind South African Soprano Pretty Yende's Triumph

[The Conversation Africa] Among the invited artists at the coronation of Britain's King Charles III is the South African soprano, Pretty Yende. Coronations are not events that take place often. What makes the moment special is not just singing for a new king, but the rareness of the occasion. After millions, if not billions, of global television viewers have experienced her soaring high notes, stage presence, musicality and star quality, audiences will ask, "Who is she, where does she come from?"