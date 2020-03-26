Global  

Trudeau names Kirsten Hillman as next ambassador to U.S.

CP24 Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promoting a veteran of the international-trade trenches to be Canada's first permanent female envoy to the United States - just as a raging international pandemic tests the continent's cross-border resolve.
