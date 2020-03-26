Trudeau names Kirsten Hillman as next ambassador to U.S. Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promoting a veteran of the international-trade trenches to be Canada's first permanent female envoy to the United States - just as a raging international pandemic tests the continent's cross-border resolve. 👓 View full article

