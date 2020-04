Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Canadian rocker Sam Roberts kicked off a star-studded Canadian COVID-19 broadcast benefit with a performance of his 2014 single We're All In This Together. His at-home appearance set off an uplifting tone for Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble. A benefit for Food Banks Canada, it was billed as the largest single-show broadcast in Canadian history. 👓 View full article