FBI offers $1M US reward in kidnapping of Coleman and Boyle Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to $1 million US for information directly leading to the arrest or prosecution of those responsible for the abduction of Caitlan Coleman and spouse Joshua Boyle. 👓 View full article

