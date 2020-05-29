Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'When the looting starts, the shooting starts': Donald Trump issues threat to Minneapolis protesters

SBS Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Twitter flagged that the threatening post had violated its rules about "glorifying violence", but added that it would not remove it because it "may be in the public’s interest" for it to remain visible.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump calls protesters ‘thugs’ after George Floyd death in police custody

Trump calls protesters ‘thugs’ after George Floyd death in police custody 00:47

 Donald Trump has tweeted that people looting in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd will be shot. In a partially blocked post, the US President said: "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

Related news from verified sources

Trump calls protesters ‘thugs’ after George Floyd death in police custody

US president Donald Trump has called protesters over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis “thugs”, and vowed that “when the looting starts, the...
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Charlie02211942

Charlie RT @RealSaavedra: Twitter censors tweet from @realDonaldTrump, claims without evidence that Trump is glorifying violence “when the looting… 2 seconds ago

abhatia123

Ammal Bhatia RT @thatonequeen: Let me get this straight. To the leaders of another country you say "DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS ", but when it comes to… 2 seconds ago

velvet_satin

Rania RT @softcowboyvibes: no offense but the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” is one of the most fucking terrifying phrases… 2 seconds ago

OuchiesHelp

I Am in Excruciating Pain RT @zentronix: President Trump saying, "When the looting starts, the shooting starts." 7 shot in Louisville, shots fired in Denver-all at p… 3 seconds ago

maidenisis

Cindy M RT @votolatino: “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.” The president is saying that he wants the military to shoot at protesters.… 3 seconds ago

MissMercury2120

Miss Mercury RT @meenaharris: "When the looting starts, the shooting starts," isn't just for the military. He's talking directly to his base. 3 seconds ago

jenoslit

laura RT @siennajori: Y’all’s “president” just said when the looting starts the shooting starts. The president just said he values PROPETY and IT… 4 seconds ago

DESHAWNTEDAILEY

DESHAWNTE RT @DANNYonPC: “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” We’re truly living in @TheDivisionGame Pandemic, check Terrible overall r… 4 seconds ago