'When the looting starts, the shooting starts': Donald Trump issues threat to Minneapolis protesters
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Twitter flagged that the threatening post had violated its rules about "glorifying violence", but added that it would not remove it because it "may be in the public’s interest" for it to remain visible.
Donald Trump has tweeted that people looting in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd will be shot. In a partially blocked post, the US President said: "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"