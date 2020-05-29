'When the looting starts, the shooting starts': Donald Trump issues threat to Minneapolis protesters

Charlie RT @RealSaavedra: Twitter censors tweet from @realDonaldTrump, claims without evidence that Trump is glorifying violence “when the looting… 2 seconds ago Ammal Bhatia RT @thatonequeen: Let me get this straight. To the leaders of another country you say "DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS ", but when it comes to… 2 seconds ago Rania RT @softcowboyvibes: no offense but the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” is one of the most fucking terrifying phrases… 2 seconds ago I Am in Excruciating Pain RT @zentronix: President Trump saying, "When the looting starts, the shooting starts." 7 shot in Louisville, shots fired in Denver-all at p… 3 seconds ago Cindy M RT @votolatino: “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.” The president is saying that he wants the military to shoot at protesters.… 3 seconds ago Miss Mercury RT @meenaharris: "When the looting starts, the shooting starts," isn't just for the military. He's talking directly to his base. 3 seconds ago laura RT @siennajori: Y’all’s “president” just said when the looting starts the shooting starts. The president just said he values PROPETY and IT… 4 seconds ago DESHAWNTE RT @DANNYonPC: “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” We’re truly living in @TheDivisionGame Pandemic, check Terrible overall r… 4 seconds ago