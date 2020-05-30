Chicago mayor tells Trump 'F-U' after tweet about Minneapolis looting
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blasted President Trump and invoked an expletive Friday in response to his tweet after three days of protests in Minneapolis, Minn., when he called the protesters "THUGS" and tweeted that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."
