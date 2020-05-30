Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chicago mayor tells Trump 'F-U' after tweet about Minneapolis looting

FOXNews.com Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blasted President Trump and invoked an expletive Friday in response to his tweet after three days of protests in Minneapolis, Minn., when he called the protesters "THUGS" and tweeted that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Taylor Swift Slams Donald Trump's Tweet About Minneapolis Protests

Taylor Swift Slams Donald Trump's Tweet About Minneapolis Protests 01:00

 Taylor Swift Slams Donald Trump's Tweet About Minneapolis Protests The singer took to Twitter to accuse the president of "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism" during his time in office. Taylor Swift, via Twitter Swift tagged Trump, marking her first public tweet directed at him since...

Related videos from verified sources

Twitter Tags Trump's Tweet A 'Gloryfing Violence' [Video]

Twitter Tags Trump's Tweet A 'Gloryfing Violence'

Twitter marked a tweet from President Donald Trump because it broke its rules by “glorifying violence.” According to Reuters, the Tweet was about people looting at protests in Minneapolis. Trump..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
The Dark Past Of President Trump's "When The Looting Starts, The Shooting Starts" [Video]

The Dark Past Of President Trump's "When The Looting Starts, The Shooting Starts"

The battle between President Trump and Twitter heated up Thursday night after Twitter flagged one of the President's tweets as promoting violence.  The tweet, with an historical connection to Miami,..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump’s tweet about rioters echoes 1960s Miami police chief

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump’s tweeted warning Friday amid unrest in Minneapolis that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” echoes the...
Seattle Times

Trump: "When the looting starts, the shooting starts"

His tough talk in a tweet on the Minneapolis unrest was quickly rebuked. So was one on Minneapolis' mayor.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this