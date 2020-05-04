Ontario confirms 323 new cases of COVID-19 as province's labs complete a record 20,640 tests in one day

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Around the World in 90 Seconds: May 21, 2020



Brazil sets a grim record for most coronavirus cases in a day with nearly 20,000 new infections and one Sikh temple in New Delhi, India, had dozens of workers move in to help serve 100,000 meals a day... Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 01:54 Published 1 week ago Russia Climbs The Grim Coronavirus Death Chart



The novel coronavirus COVID-19 is rapidly spreading in Russia. According to Business Insider, Russia reported a record number of new coronavirus cases for the fourth consecutive day Sunday. In fact,.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published on May 4, 2020

Tweets about this Rosie RT @CP24: BREAKING: Ontario confirms 323 new cases of COVID-19, another 17 deaths https://t.co/NvMBq313DZ https://t.co/uvuVEl2u1E 3 minutes ago Gail RT @680NEWS: Ontario has reported 323 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths today. The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 27… 4 minutes ago Al Doran RT @CityNews: Ontario has reported 323 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths today. The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 2… 23 minutes ago