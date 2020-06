Atlanta police chief resigns as protesters decry killing of black man



Atlanta's police chief resigned on Saturday, the city's mayor said, as protesters took to the streets hours after the fatal shooting by police of a black man who had fallen asleep in his car at a.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:20 Published 10 hours ago

Police clash with far-right protesters in London as Europe sees another weekend of demonstrations



Far-right protesters scuffled with police in central London, as hundreds gathered to demonstrate despite strict police restrictions and warnings to stay home to contain the spread of coronavirus... Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:15 Published 15 hours ago