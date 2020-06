OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Did teens, TikTok users and Korean pop music fans troll the president of the United States? For more than a week before Donald Trump’s...

In U-turn, Tulsa rescinds curfew ahead of Donald Trump rally Tulsa's Mayor GT Bynum says a curfew "is no longer necessary" ahead of US President Donald Trump's first campaign rally, to be staged in Oklahoma's second...

SBS 2 days ago