Twitch temporarily bans Trump’s channel for ‘hateful content’ Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

On a night filled with platforms booting out controversial forums and accounts, game streaming platform Twitch temporarily banned US President Donald Trump from the platform. The Amazon-owned company said that Trump‘s account was banned for broadcasting “hateful content” on his Twitch channel. The company said the content of two streams in particular lead to the ban. The first was a rebroadcast of a 2015 rally where Trump claimed that Mexico is sending rapists to the country, and the other stream was his June 20 rally at Tulsa with racist comments. Twitch has now removed both streams. A company spokesperson told The Verge that politicians…



