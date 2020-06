Ford expected to announce today if Toronto can move on to Stage 2 of reopening plan Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce today whether Toronto can move ahead to Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan, which would allow restaurant patios, hair salons, and barbershops to reopen across the city this week. 👓 View full article

