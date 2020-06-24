Trump again uses racist term for coronavirus

Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () US President Donald Trump has again used the racist term "Kung Flu" to describe the coronavirus at a rally in Phoenix. Trump has used the term multiple times in recent days, even as people have criticized his use of the term as racist.
At a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, President Donald Trump said he ordered a "slow down" of novel coronavirus testing. According to Business Insider, Trump said the US has so far carried out 25 million tests. He used the racist term 'Kung Flu' to refer to COVID-19. The president said...
Referring to the coronavirus as the 'kung flu' again, which many consider racist, U.S. President Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday said he couldn't figure out what the '19' in COVID-19 stood..
[NFA] President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged to take a hard line on anyone destroying or vandalizing U.S. historical monuments and threatened to use force on some protesters, as political activism..