Trump again uses racist term for coronavirus

SBS Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has again used the racist term "Kung Flu" to describe the coronavirus at a rally in Phoenix. Trump has used the term multiple times in recent days, even as people have criticized his use of the term as racist.
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Just Kidding? Trump Tells Tulsa Supporters He Ordered A Slowdown Of COVID-19 Testing

Just Kidding? Trump Tells Tulsa Supporters He Ordered A Slowdown Of COVID-19 Testing 00:34

 At a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, President Donald Trump said he ordered a "slow down" of novel coronavirus testing. According to Business Insider, Trump said the US has so far carried out 25 million tests. He used the racist term 'Kung Flu' to refer to COVID-19. The president said...

Related videos from verified sources

Few Masks, No Social Distancing At Arizona Student Rally For President Trump [Video]

Few Masks, No Social Distancing At Arizona Student Rally For President Trump

Natalie Brand reports on President Trump speaking at a rally organized by students in Arizona where few coronavirus safety measures were visible (6-23-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:03Published
Trump asks what the '19' in COVID-19 stands for [Video]

Trump asks what the '19' in COVID-19 stands for

Referring to the coronavirus as the 'kung flu' again, which many consider racist, U.S. President Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday said he couldn't figure out what the '19' in COVID-19 stood..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published
Trump takes hard line on vandalizing monuments [Video]

Trump takes hard line on vandalizing monuments

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged to take a hard line on anyone destroying or vandalizing U.S. historical monuments and threatened to use force on some protesters, as political activism..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:20Published

Related news from verified sources

White House Defends Trump's Use of Racist Term to Describe Coronavirus

 The president over the weekend used a racist term to describe the deadly coronavirus pandemic during a campaign rally to cheers from those in the audience.
NPR

Coronavirus Updates: Trump Says He Ordered Slowdown Of COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus Updates: Trump Says He Ordered Slowdown Of COVID-19 Testing The president also referred to the coronavirus with a racist term. [ more › ]
Gothamist


