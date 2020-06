There won't be any fireworks but here is what will be open on Canada Day Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Canada Day is going to look a lot different this year with fireworks cancelled and many attractions remaining closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Hundreds join to celebrate a Dunkirk hero's 100th birthday



One of the 'forgotten heroes of Dunkirk' who faced a lonely 100th birthday in lockdown says he was overwhelmed after hundreds turned out to celebrate.Eric Taylor stood and waved as countless well.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this