Quebec woman faces charge of threatening Trump after ricin envelope mailed Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

U.S. prosecutors have identified the Quebec woman suspected of mailing envelopes containing the poison ricin to the White House and law enforcement officials in Texas as Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier. 👓 View full article

