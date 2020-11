Officials urge bikers to sit out traditional Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, Ont. Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Local and provincial officials are calling on bikers to sit out their traditional Friday the 13th pilgrimage to Port Dover, Ont., because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like