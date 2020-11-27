Ontario reports more than 1,800 new cases of COVID-19 but it comes on record number of tests
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Ontario is reporting a record number of new cases of COVID-19 but it comes as the province’s labs turned around more than 58,000 individual tests, pointing to a lower positivity percentage overall.
Ontario is reporting a record number of new cases of COVID-19 but it comes as the province’s labs turned around more than 58,000 individual tests, pointing to a lower positivity percentage overall.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources