Ontario reports more than 1,800 new cases of COVID-19 but it comes on record number of tests

CP24 Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Ontario is reporting a record number of new cases of COVID-19 but it comes as the province’s labs turned around more than 58,000 individual tests, pointing to a lower positivity percentage overall.
News video: Record Number Of COVID Tests In Illinois

Record Number Of COVID Tests In Illinois 00:58

 More and more people are getting tested for COVID-19. But all testing sites are closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

