Ontario sets new daily record for COVID-19 cases yet again with 2,550+; 78 deaths over past 2 days

HT Digital Content - Published 26 minutes ago Video Credit:- Published Covid new strain: How India is preparing to tackle UK & variants of virus 07:51 COVID-19 vaccines will work against new variants of the virus and there is no evidence that current vaccines will fail to protect against the SARS-CoV-2 mutants reported from the UK or South Africa, the government said on Tuesday. NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul said there has been a...