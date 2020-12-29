Global  
 

Ontario sets new daily record for COVID-19 cases yet again with 2,550+; 78 deaths over past 2 days

CP24 Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Ontario reported more than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days, setting a new single-day high on Tuesday with more than 2,550 new infections reported.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid new strain: How India is preparing to tackle UK & variants of virus

Covid new strain: How India is preparing to tackle UK & variants of virus 07:51

 COVID-19 vaccines will work against new variants of the virus and there is no evidence that current vaccines will fail to protect against the SARS-CoV-2 mutants reported from the UK or South Africa, the government said on Tuesday. NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul said there has been a...

