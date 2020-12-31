COVID-19: Mumbai's cases cross 700 again, numbers rise in Dharavi

Mumbai reported more than 700 patients once again on Wednesday. The number of daily cases was below 600 for the past 10 days. The cases in the state have also risen slightly. After registering zero cases on December 26, Dharavi reported 17 new cases in the past four days.
