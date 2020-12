You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources House-to-house survey to be conducted in containment zones from today: Delhi Health Minister



House-to-house survey would be conducted in containment zones from today to check on symptomatic patients in Delhi. Jain said, "There's no harm in wearing a mask inside the car also. Citizens should.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:44 Published on November 20, 2020 Private hospitals should increase beds for COVID patients: CM Gehlot



Reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot maintained that saving life is the top priority of the state government in this critical phase of pandemic. CM.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25 Published on November 19, 2020 DRDO hospital treating patients free of cost amid rising COVID cases in Delhi



As coronavirus cases in the national capital surge once again, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital continues to treat virus infected patients free of cost. This COVID hospital at Ulan Batar Marg is.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:39 Published on November 6, 2020