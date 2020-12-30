Governor General announces 61 new Order of Canada appointments
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () A public health researcher, a disability sports advocate and several trailblazing women who achieved firsts in their fields are among the 61 people being honoured with New Year’s appointments to the Order of Canada.
New Order Movie (2020) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In this riveting, suspenseful dystopian drama, a lavish upper-class wedding goes awry in an unexpected uprising of class warfare that gives way to a violent coup d’état. As seen through the eyes of the sympathetic young bride and the servants who...
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said Wednesday that he'd be extending his Executive Order on gatherings and increasing the restrictions laid out by it, while also imposing new requirements for hospitals..