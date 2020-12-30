Ontario is reporting a new record number of COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day and it comes despite a drop off in testing that has coincided with the holiday season.Full Article
Ontario reports nearly 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 over last 24 hours
CP24 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
India records 21,821 new COVID cases in last 24 hours
ANI
As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 31 reported single-day spike of 21,821 new..
You might like
More coverage
India records 16,432 new COVID cases in last 24 hours
ANI
As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 29 reported single-day spike of 16,432 new..