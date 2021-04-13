One killed in high school shooting
Published
Police say one person is dead and and officer was injured at a high school in the east Tennessee city of Knoxville.Full Article
Published
Police say one person is dead and and officer was injured at a high school in the east Tennessee city of Knoxville.Full Article
Have you had your COVID-19 vaccine yet? Once you do, check your mailbox for an unexpected bill. Consumer reporter John Matarese..
As Kern County continues to grow a new high school is being added to help with the student population. But some are not happy with..