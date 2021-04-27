Quebec woman dies from blood clot after receiving Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
The Quebec government has announced that a woman in her 50s has died of a blood clot that occurred after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.Full Article
