When will the Canada-U.S. border reopen?
Published
Day trips to the U.S. are a thing of the past. Canada-U.S. relations experts cautiously estimate the border could reopen in the fall, but it might be more complicated than it seems.Full Article
Published
Day trips to the U.S. are a thing of the past. Canada-U.S. relations experts cautiously estimate the border could reopen in the fall, but it might be more complicated than it seems.Full Article
Cell phone users from the U.S. border with Canada south to the border with Mexico should receive a mobile alert from the early..
The border is closed to non-essential travel until May 21 and has been closed for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.