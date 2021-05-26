Ontario reports 1,095 new COVID-19 cases; 23 deaths
Ontario reported 1,095 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 23 deaths, as Toronto hit its lowest daily case total since the end of the second wave.Full Article
Businesses, schools and social activities will be suspended from Saturday until May 31 as new COVID infections surge.
Ontario is reporting just under 1,700 new COVID-19 infections today as intensive care admissions drop below 700 for the first time..