Canada's Leylah Fernandez reaches U.S. Open semifinals
Canadian Leylah Fernandez has advanced to the U.S. Open semifinals in New York, defeating fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 on Tuesday.Full Article
