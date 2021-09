Eighteen-year-old Emma Raducanu of Britain defeated 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada 6-4, 6-3, claiming the U.S. Open championship in an unprecedented win. The pair were the first teenagers to meet in the U.S. Open final since 1999, when Serena Williams won the first of her major titles at 17, against then-19-year-old Martina Hingis. Raducanu not […]