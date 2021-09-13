Emma Raducanu tipped to be ‘tennis superstar for years to come’ by Jamie Murray after British teenager’s remarkable US Open victory, as Scot reacts to doubles final defeat
Emma Raducanu is going to be a ‘superstar in the tennis world for years to come’, according to fellow British tennis ace Jamie Murray. The Scot joined talkSPORT on Monday to react to his men’s doubles final defeat, and hail 18-year-old Raducanu after her historic US Open victory in New York. Raducanu is the first […]Full Article